Established in 1889, this workshop is one of the few places in Belgium where you can see contemporary tapestries being woven and antique ones from all over the world being repaired. However, that opportunity, on a 90-minute tour, only arises once a week unless you prebook a group visit.
De Wit Royal Manufacturers
Northeast Belgium
