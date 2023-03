Landing on his back with limbs akimbo, the giant yellow character that you see in the grassy contoured space north of St-Romboutskathedraal is Op-Sinjoorke, Mechelen's folkloric anti-mascot, who is traditionally punished for misadventures by being tossed into the air during an annual parade.

The theft of the original 1647 Op-Sinjoorke mannequin was once the cause of conflict between Mechelen and Antwerp.