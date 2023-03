Housed in the grand, century-old St Jacob's Church, this remarkable museum has reproductions of all 29 known Bosch paintings, brought to life by an explanatory free booklet. Atmosphere is added by dangling 3D sculptures, an astronomical clock and a basement re-creation of the artist's studio.

A lift takes you past temporary exhibits to a fine 5th-floor viewpoint. On the way down again, do stop in the organ loft to see a Monty Pythonesque interpretive video.