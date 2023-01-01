Thankfully, Nijmegen's sweeping market square was among the few parts of the old town to survive WWII. Open-air markets are still held here each week on Saturday and Monday, while ornate Dutch Renaissance De Waagh – built in 1612 – is now a popular cafe. In the middle of the square is the statue of a repentant Mariken van Nieumeghen, a maiden from late medieval Dutch literature who was seduced by Moenen ('the devil') and spent seven years living in sin.

At the crossroads of Burchtstraat, Broerstraat and Grotestraat, a blueish stone embedded in the pavement marks the spot where public executions used to be held.