Built in 1612 in a Dutch Renaissance style, the ornate red-brick weigh house takes pride of place on Grote Markt. It was here that merchants and traders drove in with their wagons to have their wares weighed and sized before exiting on the market square to sell them. A huge pair of scales still hangs inside the beamed building, today a cafe-bar with partly cobbled flooring and giant wrought-iron chandeliers.