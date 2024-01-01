Latijnse School

An oft-overlooked gem, the Latin School stands beside Sint Stevenskerk. A fine example of Renaissance architecture dating to 1545 with sculpted figures of the 12 apostles on the facade, it somehow emerged intact from WWII. The two-headed eagle on the heraldic coat of arms above the doorway is a symbol of Nijmegen. It is now occupied by offices.
