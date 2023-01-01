Entered through a gloriously restored 1874 station with magnificent art-nouveau chandeliers, the national railway museum offers countless historic locos, a vast collection of model trains and a range of rides and interactive experiences for railway fans of all ages. The superb eye for detail even extends as far as the antique-style toilets. Don't miss De Vuurproef, a Harry Potter meets Willy Wonka experience that morphs from a history of railways into an award-winning simulator ride.

Other highlights include the luxurious carriages of the Orient Express, the Netherlands' oldest steam locomotive, and the chance to hand-propel a pomplorrie (maintenance bogie).