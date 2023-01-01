Designed to delight young children (age two to six), this bold, touch-everything play-museum celebrates beloved cartoon rabbit Miffy (or Nijntje as she's known in Dutch) plus other related characters designed by local artist Dick Bruna. Limited explanations are in English, Dutch and notably Japanese. Online reservations advised.

Note that since the 2015 renovation, Bruna's original studio has been moved from here and re-created across the street in room 9 of the Centraal Museum. Adults visiting the Centraal Museum get free entrance to the Miffy Museum. Note that the museum can be very busy, especially at weekends and in holiday periods when visits are generally limited to those who prebooked their time slots.