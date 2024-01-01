Behind a distinctively spired, neo-Renaissance facade dating from 1892, lie the much older ceremonial buildings of Utrecht's multisite university. The oldest section, an auditorium in a 1462 former chapter house, is where the anti-Spanish Union of Utrecht was signed in 1579, essentially marking the foundation of the Netherlands as a republic.
Nearby Utrecht attractions
0.02 MILES
Between the Domkirk and Academiegebouw, a gateway leads through to this charming little formal garden ringed by 15th-century Gothic cloisters.
0.05 MILES
The cathedral's eastern end survived the 1674 hurricane and now forms a curiously truncated – if still impressive – place of prayer.
0.05 MILES
Talented volunteer guides and fascinating educational films with CGI effects set the historical scene. Then it's your turn to become an amateur…
0.06 MILES
Utrecht's most striking medieval landmark, this 112m tower is worth the 465-step climb for unbeatable city views: on a clear day you can see Amsterdam…
0.06 MILES
This petite walled garden, tucked behind the Steven Sterk bookshop, makes a peaceful retreat from which to stare up and observe the Domtoren.
0.07 MILES
You can't usually go inside unless attending a conference here, but it's well worth admiring the exterior of this splendid 500-year-old mansion which was…
0.12 MILES
His body has gone, but the 1054 sarcophagus of Utrecht's Prince-Bishop Bernold still lies in the crypt of the 1048 Pieterskerk. That's one of four Utrecht…
0.13 MILES
Within an old church, discover a colourful collection of self-playing organs, musical boxes and assorted mechanised noise-makers dating from the 18th…