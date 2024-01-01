Academiegebouw

Behind a distinctively spired, neo-Renaissance facade dating from 1892, lie the much older ceremonial buildings of Utrecht's multisite university. The oldest section, an auditorium in a 1462 former chapter house, is where the anti-Spanish Union of Utrecht was signed in 1579, essentially marking the foundation of the Netherlands as a republic.

