Within an old church, discover a colourful collection of self-playing organs, musical boxes and assorted mechanised noise-makers dating from the 18th century onwards. Hourly tours demonstrate them with gusto. Save money with a joint ticket to Domtoren (adult/child €17/9.50). Children over 12 pay adult rates.

Tickets also let you access the restoration workshop in Flora's Hof, but only at 2pm on the first Wednesday of each month.