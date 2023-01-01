Vermeer Centrum Delft

Johannes Vermeer was born in Delft in 1632 and lived here until his death in 1675, aged only 43. Although none of his works remain in Delft, this centre exhibits reproductions of his paintings, screens a short film about his life, and has displays on 17th-century painting techniques and materials that give context. Audioguides and hour-long guided tours at 10.30am on Sunday are free. The centre sells maps for the Vermeer Cube Walk, which guides you to Vermeer information points around town.