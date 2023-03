Off the usual tourist radar, this museum is the former studio and home of 19th-century Dutch artist Paul Tetar van Elven, who lived and worked here from 1864 until 1894, and bequeathed it to the town. The museum features his reproductions of notable paintings (this was his speciality), along with antique furniture, oriental porcelain and Delftware that he collected. The evocative interior retains its original furnishings and lived-in feel.