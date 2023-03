Founded c 1246, the Oude Kerk is a surreal sight: its 75m-high tower, which was erected c 1350, leans nearly 2m from the vertical due to subsidence caused by its canal location, hence its nickname Scheve Jan ('Leaning John'). The older section features an austere barrel vault; the newer northern transept has a Gothic vaulted ceiling. One of the tombs inside the church is that of painter Johannes Vermeer.