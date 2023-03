William of Orange (William the Silent) was assassinated in this former convent in 1584 (the bullet hole in the wall is preserved), becoming the world's first political leader to be murdered by a handgun. Now a labyrinthine museum, it includes a room about the history of the House of Orange, an exhibit about Delft and innovation, and a dedicated exhibit titled 'Delftware: The Making of a Global Brand'. An audioguide costs €2.50.