This long-operating Delftware factory north of the city centre offers free short guided tours in which the production process is explained. These start every 10 minutes, and guides speak a number of languages. There are also weekday workshops in which you can paint a tile (€35) – advance bookings essential. Take tram 1 or 19 to Brasserskade.
De Delftse Pauw
Delft
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
7.89 MILES
Designed and built between 1925 and 1931, this modernist World Heritage–listed factory northwest of the city centre is an icon of 20th-century industrial…
4.13 MILES
Offering a wonderful introduction to Dutch and Flemish art, this splendid museum is set in a 17th-century mansion built for wealthy sugar trader Johan…
15.53 MILES
Impressive for both its size and its magnificent stained-glass windows, Sint Janskerk had chequered beginnings: previous incarnations of the building…
9.29 MILES
The roll-call of artists represented in the collection of Rotterdam's pre-eminent fine-arts museum is stellar and spans multiple periods and movements:…
4.36 MILES
Once home to members of the Dutch royal family, the 18th-century Lange Voorhout Palace now houses a collection of the work of Dutch graphic artist MC…
15.51 MILES
One of the Dutch sites on Unesco's World Heritage List, this stretch of the Alblasserwaard polder encompasses two canals, 19 traditional windmills, a…
9.19 MILES
When company director Albertus Sonneveld decided to commission an architect to design a contemporary home for his family, the obvious choice was Leendert…
9.25 MILES
Good things often come in small packages, and so it is with this small but excellent museum sheltered under a bridge on the Coolhaven. An eight-minute…
Nearby Delft attractions
0.86 MILES
William of Orange (William the Silent) was assassinated in this former convent in 1584 (the bullet hole in the wall is preserved), becoming the world's…
0.86 MILES
Founded c 1246, the Oude Kerk is a surreal sight: its 75m-high tower, which was erected c 1350, leans nearly 2m from the vertical due to subsidence caused…
3. Gemeenlandshuis van Delfland
0.91 MILES
This building with its elaborate sandstone facade was commissioned by Jan de Huyter, the bailiff of Delfland, in the early 16th century. The Delfland…
0.94 MILES
Johannes Vermeer was born in Delft in 1632 and lived here until his death in 1675, aged only 43. Although none of his works remain in Delft, this centre…
0.98 MILES
Construction of Delft's Nieuwe Kerk began in 1381; it was finally completed in 1655. The church has been the final resting place of almost every member of…
0.98 MILES
One of the largest historic market squares in Europe, the rectangular Markt was first paved in the late 15th century. It is edged by the town hall, Nieuwe…
0.98 MILES
Delft's town hall has an unusual combination of Renaissance construction surrounding an early 14th-century tower.
0.98 MILES
This 16th-century weighing house behind the Stadhuis remained in use until 1960. It now houses the De Waag cafe and restaurant.