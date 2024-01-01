De Delftse Pauw

Delft

This long-operating Delftware factory north of the city centre offers free short guided tours in which the production process is explained. These start every 10 minutes, and guides speak a number of languages. There are also weekday workshops in which you can paint a tile (€35) – advance bookings essential. Take tram 1 or 19 to Brasserskade.

