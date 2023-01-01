Pottery fans will love visiting Royal Delft, the town's most famous earthenware factory, which has been handcrafting its blue-and-white-painted porcelain since 1653. Admission includes an audioguide that leads you through a painting demonstration, the company museum and the factory's production process. For many, of course, the tour highlight is the final stop in the gift shop. It's 1.5km south of the Markt, near the university.

Book ahead to attend a workshop (from €29), where you will get to paint your own piece of Delft blue (tiles, plates or vases).