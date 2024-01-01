Schieblock

Rotterdam

LoginSave

A late-1950s office building now housing design studios, the Schieblock is topped by the pioneering DakAkker harvestable roof with its Op Het Dak cafe and is connected to the former Hofplein Station by the wooden Luchtsingel ('air canal') footbridge over the train tracks, which was crowd-funded by the sale of inscribed planks.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Van Nelle Fabriek

    Van Nelle Fabriek

    1.83 MILES

    Designed and built between 1925 and 1931, this modernist World Heritage–listed factory northwest of the city centre is an icon of 20th-century industrial…

  • Mauritshuis Museum near Binnenhof Palace in Hague, Netherlands; Shutterstock ID 200624861; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; Project no. or GL code: 56530; Network activity no. or Cost Centre: Online-Design; Product or Project: 65050/7529/Josh Vogel/LP.com Destination Galleries

    Mauritshuis

    12.74 MILES

    Offering a wonderful introduction to Dutch and Flemish art, this splendid museum is set in a 17th-century mansion built for wealthy sugar trader Johan…

  • The famous stained glass windows of Sint Janskerk ( saint John Church )of Gouda abound in political symbolism, reproducing figures and events of the time, and use biblical events to refer to the conflict between Spanish Catholics and Dutch Protestants that led to the Dutch Uprising of 1572.

    Sint Janskerk

    11.62 MILES

    Impressive for both its size and its magnificent stained-glass windows, Sint Janskerk had chequered beginnings: previous incarnations of the building…

  • The Museum Boijmans van Beuningen has a collection masterpieces of painting and statuary arts, Museumpark, Rotterdam, Zuid-Holland, South-Holland, Nederland, the Netherlands, Europe

    Museum Boijmans van Beuningen

    0.81 MILES

    The roll-call of artists represented in the collection of Rotterdam's pre-eminent fine-arts museum is stellar and spans multiple periods and movements:…

  • Escher in Het Paleis

    Escher in Het Paleis

    12.94 MILES

    Once home to members of the Dutch royal family, the 18th-century Lange Voorhout Palace now houses a collection of the work of Dutch graphic artist MC…

  • Kinderdijk

    Kinderdijk

    7.32 MILES

    One of the Dutch sites on Unesco's World Heritage List, this stretch of the Alblasserwaard polder encompasses two canals, 19 traditional windmills, a…

  • Huis Sonneveld

    Huis Sonneveld

    0.72 MILES

    When company director Albertus Sonneveld decided to commission an architect to design a contemporary home for his family, the obvious choice was Leendert…

  • Museum Rotterdam '40-'45 NU

    Museum Rotterdam '40-'45 NU

    1.4 MILES

    Good things often come in small packages, and so it is with this small but excellent museum sheltered under a bridge on the Coolhaven. An eight-minute…

View more attractions

Nearby Rotterdam attractions

1. Luchtsingel

0.09 MILES

Linking the Schieblock with the Hofplein and Coolsingel, this elevated wooden pedestrian bridge was designed by local studio Zones Urbaines Sensibels (ZUS…

2. Hofbogen

0.18 MILES

A cleverly repurposed old railway viaduct, the 1.9km-long Hofbogen houses boutiques, cafes, ateliers and other creative spaces that have been built under…

3. Stadhuis

0.23 MILES

One of the few city-centre buildings to emerge unscathed after the WWII bombardments, this grandiose building designed by HJ Evers was constructed between…

4. Centraal Station

0.29 MILES

The most used – and quite possibly best loved – building in Rotterdam, Centraal Station was designed by Benthem Crouwel, MVSA and West 8. Built between…

5. Museum Rotterdam

0.29 MILES

The attractive Timmerhuis building designed by Rotterdam-based Rem Koolhaas is a classy location for this museum profiling the city's past, present and…

6. Timmerhuis

0.3 MILES

Designed by OMA, the 'Carpenter's House' (2009–15) incorporates apartments, shops, restaurants and Museum Rotterdam. Often described as a 'floating cloud'…

7. McDonald's

0.3 MILES

Anyone who isn't convinced by Rotterdam's claim to the status of one of the world's most interesting cities of architecture need only check out the brach…

8. Bijenkorf Department Store

0.36 MILES

Legendary Bauhaus architect Marcel Breuer worked with Amsterdam-based architect Abraham Elzas on the design of this department store, which opened in 1957…