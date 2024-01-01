A late-1950s office building now housing design studios, the Schieblock is topped by the pioneering DakAkker harvestable roof with its Op Het Dak cafe and is connected to the former Hofplein Station by the wooden Luchtsingel ('air canal') footbridge over the train tracks, which was crowd-funded by the sale of inscribed planks.
Nearby Rotterdam attractions
