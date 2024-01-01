Well-presented, if slightly dusty, displays of historical and cultural artefacts, including musical instruments, agricultural tools and ethnographic items. There's an interesting archaeological section reconstructing some of the earliest periods of human habitation of the region, and a history floor with photographs that lead up to the present.
National Museum
Banjul
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
6.28 MILES
Abuko is rare among African wildlife reserves: it's tiny, it's easy to reach and you don't need a car to go in. With amazing diversity of vegetation and…
9.27 MILES
Two huge ibex grazing amid swirling waves, a blue tattooed lion, and a lovestruck blacksmith are just a few of the striking images awaiting visitors who…
10.13 MILES
This small 51-hectare reserve makes for a lovely escape. A series of well-maintained walking trails (ranging from 900m to 1400m) takes you through lush…
6.46 MILES
One of The Gambia's most popular tourist attractions is a sacred site for locals. As crocodiles represent the power of fertility in Gambia, women who…
St Joseph's Adult Education & Skills Centre
0.48 MILES
Tucked away inside an ancient Portuguese building, this centre has provided training to disadvantaged women for the last 20 years. Visitors can take a…
9.64 MILES
Like a snapshot of The Gambia, Makasutu Culture Forest bundles the country's array of landscapes into a dazzling 1000-hectare package. The setting is…
Fathala Wildlife Reserve & Lodge
16.14 MILES
For those not heading to wildlife parks in other parts of Africa, this 60-sq-km reserve might be worth adding to your itinerary. This reserve was created…
Parc National du Delta du Saloum
25.84 MILES
Established in 1976, this lush national park is a water-filled wonderland with mangroves, salt marshes, islands and woodland all part of the great delta's…
Nearby Banjul attractions
0.19 MILES
The quadrangular July 22 Square contains a World War I memorial and a fountain dating from the 1930s.
0.28 MILES
Since its founding in the mid-19th century, the Albert Market, an area of frenzied buying, bartering and bargaining, has been Banjul's main hub of…
3. St Joseph's Adult Education & Skills Centre
0.48 MILES
Tucked away inside an ancient Portuguese building, this centre has provided training to disadvantaged women for the last 20 years. Visitors can take a…
0.52 MILES
West from the ferry terminal towards the wide Ma Cumba Jallow St (Dobson St) is a chaotic assembly of decrepit colonial buildings and Krio-style clapboard…
0.56 MILES
This massive 36m-high gateway, built to celebrate the military coup of 22 July 1994, grants excellent views. There's also a cafe and a small museum that…
6.28 MILES
Abuko is rare among African wildlife reserves: it's tiny, it's easy to reach and you don't need a car to go in. With amazing diversity of vegetation and…
6.46 MILES
One of The Gambia's most popular tourist attractions is a sacred site for locals. As crocodiles represent the power of fertility in Gambia, women who…
6.77 MILES
Bakau's botanic gardens were established in 1924 and offer shade, peace and good bird-spotting chances. It's a small space – just 1.5 hectares.