Banjul is a city that tempts with a sense of history that the plush seaside resorts lack, and is home to a busy harbor and market that show urban Africa at its best. It sits on an island and, crossed by sand-blown streets and dotted with fading colonial structures. It's also the least-populated capital on the African mainland.
St Joseph's Adult Education & Skills Centre
Tucked away inside an ancient Portuguese building, this centre has provided training to disadvantaged women for the last 20 years. Visitors can take a…
Since its founding in the mid-19th century, the Albert Market, an area of frenzied buying, bartering and bargaining, has been Banjul's main hub of…
West from the ferry terminal towards the wide Ma Cumba Jallow St (Dobson St) is a chaotic assembly of decrepit colonial buildings and Krio-style clapboard…
Well-presented, if slightly dusty, displays of historical and cultural artefacts, including musical instruments, agricultural tools and ethnographic items…
This massive 36m-high gateway, built to celebrate the military coup of 22 July 1994, grants excellent views. There's also a cafe and a small museum that…
The quadrangular July 22 Square contains a World War I memorial and a fountain dating from the 1930s.
