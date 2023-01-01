Since its founding in the mid-19th century, the Albert Market, an area of frenzied buying, bartering and bargaining, has been Banjul's main hub of activity. This cacophony of Banjul life is intoxicating, with its stalls stacked with shimmering fabrics, hair extensions, shoes, household and electrical wares and the myriad colours and flavours of the fruit and vegetable market.

Give yourself a good couple of hours to wander around – long enough to take in all the sights, smells and sounds – and get your haggling skills up to scratch. There are several drinks stalls and chop shops in the market to pacify shopped-out bellies. It's never calm here, but early in the morning or late in the afternoon are less crazed.