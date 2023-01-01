Two huge ibex grazing amid swirling waves, a blue tattooed lion, and a lovestruck blacksmith are just a few of the striking images awaiting visitors who stumble upon the village of Kubuneh, located a few kilometres outside of Makasutu Culture Forest. The simple homes of this African settlement have been transformed into a riotous collection of thought-provoking street art, courtesy of a talented group of international artists who have brought a touch of surreal beauty to this corner of West Africa.

The brainchild of Lawrence Williams, one of the owners of Makasutu, Wide Open Walls began in 2009 when Williams began working with the Gambian painter Njogu Touray to create murals for communities on the fringes of the reserve. Since then, the project has grown in leaps and bounds, and today you'll find more than 400 works of art adorning some 14 villages in the area. To arrange a visit to the area, contact Makasutu, which offers guided tours.

For a preview, check out Wide Open Walls on Facebook or Instagram to see some of the stunning works.