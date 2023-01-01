Kachikally Crocodile Pool

One of The Gambia's most popular tourist attractions is a sacred site for locals. As crocodiles represent the power of fertility in Gambia, women who experience difficulties in conceiving often come here to pray and wash (any child called Kachikally tells of a successful prayer at the pool). The pool and its adjacent nature trail are home to dozens of Nile crocodiles that you can observe basking on the bank.

If you dare, many are tame enough to be touched (your guide will point you in their direction). Don't miss the small museum containing traditional costumes, jujus (magical amulets to protect wearers from harm), drums and other cultural artefacts.