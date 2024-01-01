Botanic Gardens

Serekunda & Atlantic Coast Resorts

Bakau's botanic gardens were established in 1924 and offer shade, peace and good bird-spotting chances. It's a small space – just 1.5 hectares.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

    Abuko Nature Reserve

    6.48 MILES

    Abuko is rare among African wildlife reserves: it's tiny, it's easy to reach and you don't need a car to go in. With amazing diversity of vegetation and…

    12.18 MILES

    Two huge ibex grazing amid swirling waves, a blue tattooed lion, and a lovestruck blacksmith are just a few of the striking images awaiting visitors who…

    4.92 MILES

    This small 51-hectare reserve makes for a lovely escape. A series of well-maintained walking trails (ranging from 900m to 1400m) takes you through lush…

    0.53 MILES

    One of The Gambia's most popular tourist attractions is a sacred site for locals. As crocodiles represent the power of fertility in Gambia, women who…

    12.46 MILES

    Like a snapshot of The Gambia, Makasutu Culture Forest bundles the country's array of landscapes into a dazzling 1000-hectare package. The setting is…

    19.17 MILES

    For those not heading to wildlife parks in other parts of Africa, this 60-sq-km reserve might be worth adding to your itinerary. This reserve was created…

    24.63 MILES

    Established in 1976, this lush national park is a water-filled wonderland with mangroves, salt marshes, islands and woodland all part of the great delta's…

Nearby Serekunda & Atlantic Coast Resorts attractions

2. Mosque

1.95 MILES

A useful landmark on Karaiba Ave, this is the main mosque in the city.

3. Sakura Arts Studio

2.44 MILES

Art lovers should visit Njogu Touray's Sakura Arts Studio for a private viewing of the acclaimed painter's colourful works.

5. Arch 22

6.24 MILES

This massive 36m-high gateway, built to celebrate the military coup of 22 July 1994, grants excellent views. There's also a cafe and a small museum that…

7. National Museum

6.77 MILES

Well-presented, if slightly dusty, displays of historical and cultural artefacts, including musical instruments, agricultural tools and ethnographic items…

8. July 22 Square

6.94 MILES

The quadrangular July 22 Square contains a World War I memorial and a fountain dating from the 1930s.