Phu Manorom

Northeastern Thailand

You can get an impressive view of Laos and the Mekong from this mountain south of the city. The temple here has a small garden and an 84m-tall Buddha image is under construction. It's a popular place for photo ops, and while it's promoted as a sunrise-watching spot, odds are it will just be you and the monks at that time.

Nearby Northeastern Thailand attractions

1. Hor Kaew Mukdahan

1.94 MILES

This eye-catching 65m-tall tower was built for the 50th anniversary of King Rama IX's ascension to the throne. The nine-sided base has a good museum with…

2. Wat Pa Silawiwek

2.67 MILES

It's the resident monkeys rather than anything religious or artistic that make this forest temple on the edge of town worth a visit. They reside in the…

3. Indochina Market

2.9 MILES

Among Thais, Mukdahan is most famous for this riverside market, which stretches along and under the promenade. Most Thai tour groups on their way to Laos…

4. Wat Yod Kaeo Sivichai

2.95 MILES

This temple stands out for having an enormous Buddha inside a glass-walled wí·hăhn, and not one but two small chedi modelled on Phra That Phanom, one with…

5. Wat Si Mongkhon Tai

3.14 MILES

According to one of the many legends associated with it, this temple's 2m-tall Phra Chao Ong Luang Buddha image is older than the city itself and was…

6. Hor Jao Mae Song Nang Pi Nong

3.16 MILES

This shrine commemorates two princesses, daughters of the King of Vientiane, who died when their boat sank in a storm. There's a similar one in Nong Khai…

7. Savannakhet Museum

4.01 MILES

The rather dusty Savannakhet Museum houses old photos, war relics, artillery pieces and inactive examples of the deadly unexploded ordnance (UXO) that has…