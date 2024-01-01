This is the most popular destination in town. Almost everyone loves a stroll through this covered market despite it being a giant tourist trap. It offers the usual mix of clothes, electronic equipment, food and assorted bric-a-brac, most of it imported from Laos and China, but there are also a few shops selling quirky and quality stuff.
Tha Sadet Market
Nong Khai
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
2.3 MILES
One of Thailand’s most enigmatic attractions, Sala Kaew Ku can't fail to impress. Built over 20 years by Luang Pu Boun Leua Sourirat, a mystic who died in…
9.79 MILES
Laos has the dubious distinction of being the most bombed country on earth, and although the American War in neighbouring Vietnam ended more than 40 years…
9.65 MILES
Svelte and golden Pha That Luang, located about 4km northeast of the city centre, is the most important national monument in Laos – a symbol of Buddhist…
2.2 MILES
Located 25km southeast of central Vientiane, eccentric Xieng Khuan, aka Buddha Park, thrills with other-worldly Buddhist and Hindu sculptures, and was…
11.09 MILES
The former home of Kaysone Phomvihane, the first leader of an independent Laos, has been made into this quirky but worthwhile museum.
10.47 MILES
Built between 1819 and 1824 by Chao Anou, the last monarch of the Kingdom of Vientiane, Wat Si Saket is believed to be the city's oldest surviving wat…
27.74 MILES
Steeped in mythical intrigue and peppered with bizarre rock formations, Phu Phrabat Historical Park is one of the region’s highlights. The formations are…
10.64 MILES
Opened in 1995 to celebrate the late president's 75th birthday, the Kaysone Phomvihane Museum serves as a tribute to Indochina's most pragmatic communist…
Nearby Nong Khai attractions
0.32 MILES
The bóht here is one of Thailand's smallest, but the artistic flair makes it quite attractive. Nine sculptures of celestial deities sit on fanciful…
0.32 MILES
You can easily pick out this temple on the skyline because an immense Buddha image sits atop the bóht. You're welcome to climb up (shoes off) and gaze…
0.38 MILES
The city's newest Chinese temple is dedicated to Ji Gong, an eccentric and heavy-drinking Chinese monk (he's usually depicted with a bottle of wine) now…
0.38 MILES
Wat Hai Sok is right in the thick of the action, across from Mut Mee Garden Guesthouse. It contains the 'Two Princesses Shrine' and is a popular place to…
0.61 MILES
Luang Po Phra Sai, a large Lan Xang–era Buddha image awash with gold, bronze and precious stones, sits at the hub of Nong Khai's holiest temple. The head…
0.64 MILES
Nong Khai and the surrounding area came under several attacks by jeen hor (Yunnanese) marauders in the late 19th century. The small Prap Haw Monument …
0.74 MILES
This small museum in the former city hall has little more than old photographs, but there's just enough English labelling to make it worth a few minutes…
1.12 MILES
This forest wát on the south side of town is a respected vipassana (insight meditation) centre on pleasant, tree-shaded grounds. Most of the extremely…