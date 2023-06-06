Nong Khai

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Cliff side wooden bridge at Wat Phu tok temple , Bueng Kan, Thailand

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Overview

Sitting on the banks of the Mekong, just across from Vientiane in Laos, Nong Khai (หนองคาย) has been a hit with travelers for years. Its popularity is about more than just its proximity to Vientiane and its bounty of banana pancakes, though. Seduced by its dreamy pink sunsets and sluggish pace of life, many visitors who mean to stay one night end up bedding down for many more.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Sala Kaew Ku

    Sala Kaew Ku

    Nong Khai

    One of Thailand’s most enigmatic attractions, Sala Kaew Ku can't fail to impress. Built over 20 years by Luang Pu Boun Leua Sourirat, a mystic who died in…

  • Wat Pho Chai

    Wat Pho Chai

    Nong Khai

    Luang Po Phra Sai, a large Lan Xang–era Buddha image awash with gold, bronze and precious stones, sits at the hub of Nong Khai's holiest temple. The head…

  • Phra That Klang Nam

    Phra That Klang Nam

    Nong Khai

    The ‘Stupa in the Middle of the River’ (sometimes called Phra That Nong Khai) is a ruined Lao-style chedi submerged in the middle of the river and can…

  • Nong Khai Aquarium

    Nong Khai Aquarium

    Nong Khai

    Although it's looking a little shabby these days, this large aquarium offers a fairly interesting collection of freshwater and ocean-dwelling fish from…

  • Wat Noen Phra Nao Wanaram

    Wat Noen Phra Nao Wanaram

    Nong Khai

    This forest wát on the south side of town is a respected vipassana (insight meditation) centre on pleasant, tree-shaded grounds. Most of the extremely…

  • Tha Sadet Market

    Tha Sadet Market

    Nong Khai

    This is the most popular destination in town. Almost everyone loves a stroll through this covered market despite it being a giant tourist trap. It offers…

  • Prap Haw Monument

    Prap Haw Monument

    Nong Khai

    Nong Khai and the surrounding area came under several attacks by jeen hor (Yunnanese) marauders in the late 19th century. The small Prap Haw Monument …

  • Wihan Ji Gong

    Wihan Ji Gong

    Nong Khai

    The city's newest Chinese temple is dedicated to Ji Gong, an eccentric and heavy-drinking Chinese monk (he's usually depicted with a bottle of wine) now…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Nong Khai with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.