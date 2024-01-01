Phum Lakhon Museum

Lampang

A brief but engaging museum that employs multimedia displays to tell the story of the history, people and culture of Lampang.

  • Stairs at Wat Phra That Lampang Luang, a Lanna-style Buddhist temple in Lampang Province.

    Wat Phra That Lampang Luang

    8.29 MILES

    This ancient Buddhist temple compound has several interesting religious structures, including what is arguably the most beautiful wooden Lanna temple in…

  • Ancient Lanna art at Wat Lai Hin Luang temple, Lumpang province, Thailand.

    Wat Lai Hin

    11.31 MILES

    If you’re visiting Wat Phra That Lampang Luang and you’ve got your own transport, consider a visit to beautiful Wat Lai Hin, near Ko Kha. Built by…

  • Doi Khun Tan National Park

    Doi Khun Tan National Park

    24.77 MILES

    This 225-sq-km national park straddles the mountains between Lamphun and Lampang Provinces. It ranges in elevation from 350m in the bamboo-forest lowlands…

  • Wat Phra Kaew Don Tao

    Wat Phra Kaew Don Tao

    1.42 MILES

    The main chedi here, which was undergoing renovations at the time of research, shows Hariphunchai influence, while the adjacent mon·dòp (the small square…

  • Wat Pongsanuk Tai

    Wat Pongsanuk Tai

    0.56 MILES

    Despite having lost much of its character in a renovation, the mon·dòp at Wat Pongsanuk Tai is still one of the few remaining local examples of original…

  • Dhanabadee Ceramic Museum

    Dhanabadee Ceramic Museum

    1.15 MILES

    Dhanabadee claims to be the first producer of the emblematic ‘chicken bowls’ used across Thailand. In 2013 the company opened its doors to visitors and…

  • Baan Sao Nak

    Baan Sao Nak

    1.17 MILES

    A huge Lanna-style house built in 1895 and supported by 116 square teak pillars, Baan Sao Nak was once owned by a local kun·yĭng (a title equivalent to …

  • Th Talad Gao

    Th Talad Gao

    0.56 MILES

    Lampang’s multicultural history can be seen along this riverside street, which is lined with old homes, temples and shophouses showcasing Thai, English,…

