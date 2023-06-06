Lampang

Given the town's laid-back riverside charm, generous spread of attractive old buildings and some of the best markets in the north, Lampang (ลำปาง) should be more popular than it is with travelers. But if foreigners have yet to be seduced by Lampang's charms, plenty of Thais from around the kingdom are drawn here. Arriving in their wake are an increasing number of hip cafes and restaurants with tasty food, as well as some stylish accommodation options, making Lampang a great stop for visitors seeking a less touristy, more undiscovered destination in the north.

  • Wat Chedi Sao

    Wat Chedi Sao

    Lampang

    This temple is named for the 20 (sow in Northern Thai) whitewashed Lanna-style chedi (stupas) on its grounds. But the wát’s real treasure is a solid-gold,…

  • Wat Phra Kaew Don Tao

    Wat Phra Kaew Don Tao

    Lampang

    The main chedi here, which was undergoing renovations at the time of research, shows Hariphunchai influence, while the adjacent mon·dòp (the small square…

  • Wat Pongsanuk Tai

    Wat Pongsanuk Tai

    Lampang

    Despite having lost much of its character in a renovation, the mon·dòp at Wat Pongsanuk Tai is still one of the few remaining local examples of original…

  • Dhanabadee Ceramic Museum

    Dhanabadee Ceramic Museum

    Lampang

    Dhanabadee claims to be the first producer of the emblematic ‘chicken bowls’ used across Thailand. In 2013 the company opened its doors to visitors and…

  • Baan Sao Nak

    Baan Sao Nak

    Lampang

    A huge Lanna-style house built in 1895 and supported by 116 square teak pillars, Baan Sao Nak was once owned by a local kun·yĭng (a title equivalent to …

  • Th Talad Gao

    Th Talad Gao

    Lampang

    Lampang’s multicultural history can be seen along this riverside street, which is lined with old homes, temples and shophouses showcasing Thai, English,…

  • Wat Si Rong Meuang

    Wat Si Rong Meuang

    Lampang

    Wat Si Rong Meuang was built in the late 19th century by artisans from Myanmar. The temple building was constructed in the ‘layered’ style from Myanmar,…

  • Lanna Museum

    Lanna Museum

    Lampang

    A small museum with a display of Lanna artefacts on the grounds of Wat Phra Kaew Don Tao.

