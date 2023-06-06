Overview

Given the town's laid-back riverside charm, generous spread of attractive old buildings and some of the best markets in the north, Lampang (ลำปาง) should be more popular than it is with travelers. But if foreigners have yet to be seduced by Lampang's charms, plenty of Thais from around the kingdom are drawn here. Arriving in their wake are an increasing number of hip cafes and restaurants with tasty food, as well as some stylish accommodation options, making Lampang a great stop for visitors seeking a less touristy, more undiscovered destination in the north.