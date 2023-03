Dhanabadee claims to be the first producer of the emblematic ‘chicken bowls’ used across Thailand. In 2013 the company opened its doors to visitors and began running guided tours that span the history of the chicken bowl in Thailand and explain the various steps involved in making them. English-language tours are given every hour on the hour from 9am to 4pm. The museum is located about 500m south of Th Phahonyothin/AH2.