Despite having lost much of its character in a renovation, the mon·dòp at Wat Pongsanuk Tai is still one of the few remaining local examples of original Lanna-style temple architecture, which emphasised open-sided wooden buildings. To get an idea of what it was like previously, look at the carved wooden gateway at the entrance to the north stairway. A couple of informal museums on the temple grounds display local artefacts, but there are few captions in English.