Doi Khun Tan National Park

This 225-sq-km national park straddles the mountains between Lamphun and Lampang Provinces. It ranges in elevation from 350m in the bamboo-forest lowlands to 1363m at the pine-studded summit of Doi Khun Tan. Wildflowers, including orchids, ginger and lilies, are abundant. At the park headquarters there are maps of well-marked trails that range from short walks around the headquarter's vicinity to hikes covering the mountain’s four peaks; there’s also a trail to Nam Tok Tat Moei (7km round trip).

The park is very popular on cool-season weekends. Intersecting the mountain slopes is Thailand’s longest train tunnel (1352m), which opened in 1921 after six years of manual labour by thousands of Lao workers (several of whom are said to have been killed by tigers).

Bungalows (500B to 2700B) sleeping between two and nine people are available near the park headquarters, where there’s also a restaurant.

The main access to the park is from the Khun Tan train station. To check timetables and prices from various destinations, call the State Railway of Thailand or check its website. Once at the Khun Tan station, cross the tracks and follow a steep, marked path 1.3km to the park headquarters. By car, take the Chiang Mai–Lampang highway to the Mae Tha turn-off then follow the signs along a steep unpaved road for 18km.