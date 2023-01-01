Maiiam Contemporary Art Museum

Located on the 'handicraft highway' between Chiang Mai and San Kamphaeng, this museum showcases the only standalone collection of Thai and Southeast Asian contemporary art in the country. The small but innovative museum is housed in a converted warehouse and brings a sense of urban sophistication to Chiang Mai's rather rural setting. It also contains a restaurant and small gift shop.

Featuring the private collection of one family along with temporary exhibitions, the Maiiam shows a different side to Thai art than the readily reproduced traditional woodcarvings, temple paintings and historic handicrafts.