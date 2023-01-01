An unusual Hariphunchai chedi (stupa) can be seen at Wat Chama Thewi. The structure dates to around the 13th century, although two chedi (stupas) go back to the 8th century. It has been restored many times since then and is now a mixture of several schools of architecture. Each side of the chedi has five rows of three Buddha figures, diminishing in size on each higher level. The standing Buddhas, although recently sculpted, are in Dvaravati style.

It’s located about 1.5km from Wat Phra That Hariphunchai; you can take a motorcycle taxi (20B) from in front of the Hariphunchai National Museum.