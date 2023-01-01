If you’re visiting Wat Phra That Lampang Luang and you’ve got your own transport, consider a visit to beautiful Wat Lai Hin, near Ko Kha. Built by artists from Kengtung (also known as Kyaingtong and Chiang Tung), Myanmar, the tiny temple is one of the most characteristically Lanna temples around. It was a significant influence on the design of the Dhara Dhevi hotel in Chiang Mai, not to mention a film location for the 2001 Thai historical blockbuster Suriyothai.

There’s an interesting folk museum on the grounds that the monks can unlock for you.

If you're coming from Ko Kha, the temple is located about 6km down a road that turns off 1km before reaching Wat Phra That Lampang Luang.