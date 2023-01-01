The main chedi here, which was undergoing renovations at the time of research, shows Hariphunchai influence, while the adjacent mon·dòp (the small square-sided building with a spire) was built in 1909. The mon·dòp is decorated with glass mosaic in typical Burmese style and contains a Mandalay-style Buddha image. From 1436 to 1468 Wat Phra Kaew Don Tao was among four wát in Northern Thailand to have housed the Emerald Buddha (now in Bangkok’s Wat Phra Kaew).

A display of Lanna artefacts can be viewed in the wát’s Lanna Museum.