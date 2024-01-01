A small museum with a display of Lanna artefacts on the grounds of Wat Phra Kaew Don Tao.
Lanna Museum
Lampang
9.68 MILES
This ancient Buddhist temple compound has several interesting religious structures, including what is arguably the most beautiful wooden Lanna temple in…
12.72 MILES
If you’re visiting Wat Phra That Lampang Luang and you’ve got your own transport, consider a visit to beautiful Wat Lai Hin, near Ko Kha. Built by…
25.44 MILES
This 225-sq-km national park straddles the mountains between Lamphun and Lampang Provinces. It ranges in elevation from 350m in the bamboo-forest lowlands…
The main chedi here, which was undergoing renovations at the time of research, shows Hariphunchai influence, while the adjacent mon·dòp (the small square…
0.91 MILES
Despite having lost much of its character in a renovation, the mon·dòp at Wat Pongsanuk Tai is still one of the few remaining local examples of original…
0.85 MILES
Dhanabadee claims to be the first producer of the emblematic ‘chicken bowls’ used across Thailand. In 2013 the company opened its doors to visitors and…
0.27 MILES
A huge Lanna-style house built in 1895 and supported by 116 square teak pillars, Baan Sao Nak was once owned by a local kun·yĭng (a title equivalent to …
0.87 MILES
Lampang’s multicultural history can be seen along this riverside street, which is lined with old homes, temples and shophouses showcasing Thai, English,…
Nearby Lampang attractions
1.1 MILES
A Buddhist temple in central Lampang.
1.14 MILES
An ornate, Burmese-style temple, Wat Si Chum dates back to 1912.