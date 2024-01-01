Image Museum

Northern Taiwan

This classical Roman-style building with Arabic details was Taiwan's first air-conditioned luxury cinema when it opened under Japanese rule in 1933. It now houses a cinema and the small Image Museum, which offers a slightly interesting look at Taiwan's image industry, if little else. The entrance to the museum is in a side lane.

