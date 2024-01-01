Looking like an ode to Pippi Longstocking, the bizarre domkyrka has been struck by lightning and repeatedly ravaged by fire – the latest renovation was in 1995. Inside is a fine 15th-century altar and a whimsical contemporary sculpture by Erik Höglund. Don’t miss the Viking rune stone in the eastern wall.
Växjö domkyrka
Småland
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
22.23 MILES
The site of one of Sweden's original glassworks, established in 1742, the Kosta Boda complex continues to reel in coachloads of visitors. It’s touristy,…
28.63 MILES
This eponymous factory in Malerås, 23km from Kosta, is the collaboration of acclaimed artist Mats Jonasson and four other glassblowing talents who produce…
0.22 MILES
Among the varied exhibits at Sweden's oldest provincial museum is a truly stunning exhibition about the country’s 500-year-old glass industry, with…
0.18 MILES
Boasts engrossing displays on the emigration of more than one million Swedes to America (1850–1930) and includes a replica of Vilhelm Moberg’s office and…
22.21 MILES
Not to be confused with the Kosta Glassworks, but within its grounds, the Kosta Glascenter offers demonstrations, workshops and classes in glass blowing…
22.22 MILES
The factory's own gallery has some stunning pieces but feels at times like a front for its nearby retail outlets. You can see even more exquisite pieces…
0.41 MILES
Växjö's art gallery showcases contemporary work by local and national artists; expect anything from minimalist ceramics to mixed-media installations.
24.12 MILES
For a close encounter with a beautiful bandy-legged elk, head for Sweden’s biggest elk park, located 4km southeast of Kosta, towards Orrefors. You can…
Nearby Småland attractions
0.18 MILES
Boasts engrossing displays on the emigration of more than one million Swedes to America (1850–1930) and includes a replica of Vilhelm Moberg’s office and…
0.22 MILES
Among the varied exhibits at Sweden's oldest provincial museum is a truly stunning exhibition about the country’s 500-year-old glass industry, with…
0.41 MILES
Växjö's art gallery showcases contemporary work by local and national artists; expect anything from minimalist ceramics to mixed-media installations.
4.51 MILES
In 1542, Småland rebel Nils Dacke spent Christmas in Kronobergs Slott, now a ruin. The 14th-century castle is on a small island (reached by footbridge) in…
22.21 MILES
Not to be confused with the Kosta Glassworks, but within its grounds, the Kosta Glascenter offers demonstrations, workshops and classes in glass blowing…
22.22 MILES
The factory's own gallery has some stunning pieces but feels at times like a front for its nearby retail outlets. You can see even more exquisite pieces…
22.23 MILES
The site of one of Sweden's original glassworks, established in 1742, the Kosta Boda complex continues to reel in coachloads of visitors. It’s touristy,…
8. Grönåsen Älg- & lantdjurspark
24.12 MILES
For a close encounter with a beautiful bandy-legged elk, head for Sweden’s biggest elk park, located 4km southeast of Kosta, towards Orrefors. You can…