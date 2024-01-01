At the end of the Turia dry riverbed, this landscaped park has a grassy mound to climb for views, plus paths stretching along a stream connecting two small lakes. It's a spot for strolling, a jaunt in a swan-shaped pedalo, or for hearing the odd African animal in the adjacent Bioparc.
Parque de Cabecera
Western Valencia
