This decent beach is 5km from Telde and frequented by townsfolk rather than tourists. The wide arc of dark sand is fronted by apartments and several good, inexpensive seafood restaurants. A footpath follows the rocky coast to Playa de la Garita, another popular local beach, located 3km to the north. There are some good surf spots en route.
Playa de Melenara
Gran Canaria
