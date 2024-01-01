Playa de Melenara

Gran Canaria

This decent beach is 5km from Telde and frequented by townsfolk rather than tourists. The wide arc of dark sand is fronted by apartments and several good, inexpensive seafood restaurants. A footpath follows the rocky coast to Playa de la Garita, another popular local beach, located 3km to the north. There are some good surf spots en route.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Galdar, Spain - March 2, 2019: Woman admiring the Interior of museum and Archaeological park, Cueva Pintada, in Galdar Gran Canaria, Spain . ; Cueva Pintada Museum & Archaeological Park Shutterstock ID 1462682909; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Cueva Pintada Museum & Archaeological Park

    20.23 MILES

    Discovered by a local farmer in the late 19th century, this is one of Gran Canaria's most important pre-Hispanic archaeological sites: a cave adorned with…

  • The facade of the Casa de Colon (also known as Columbus House), a museum in Las Palmas and a fine example of Canarian architecture.

    Casa-Museo de Colón

    8.22 MILES

    This fascinating museum documents Columbus’ voyages and features exhibits on the Canary Islands’ historical role as a staging post for transatlantic…

  • Dunas de Maspalomas

    Dunas de Maspalomas

    20.96 MILES

    These fabulous dunes cover 400 hectares and were designated a nature reserve in the 1990s, ensuring that the rapidly multiplying hotels would never…

  • Mirador de Unamuno

    Mirador de Unamuno

    16.74 MILES

    One of several viewpoints in town, the Mirador de Unamuno looks out onto a sweeping panorama of the vast volcanic caldera beyond – it is a stupefying…

  • Playa de las Canteras

    Playa de las Canteras

    11.34 MILES

    The fine 3km stretch of yellow sand is magnificent, and is considered by many to be one of the world's best city beaches. There’s an attractive seaside…

  • Iglesia de San Juan Bautista

    Iglesia de San Juan Bautista

    12.78 MILES

    The extraordinary, neo-Gothic church stands sullen watch over the bright, white houses of Arucas in a striking display of disproportion and contrast. The…

Nearby Gran Canaria attractions

1. Basílica de San Juan Bautista

2.6 MILES

Among the grand old buildings of the San Juan area is this neo-Gothic church. You can’t miss the gloriously kitsch 16th-century altarpiece, all gilt and…

2. Museo León y Castillo

2.67 MILES

This museum is devoted to the city’s most famous resident, the late-19th-century politician Fernando León y Castillo. The lovely building, his former home…

3. Iglesia de San Francisco

2.78 MILES

In this church dedicated to St Francis, note the three polychrome stone altars on the northernmost of the twin naves, and the fine artesonado (coffered)…

4. Cuatro Puertas

3.45 MILES

Although it's only 5km south of Telde, this impressive pre-Hispanic site is seldom visited, even by locals. 'Cuatro Puertas' means 'four doors' and takes…

5. Caldera de Bandama

5.71 MILES

South of Tafira Alta is the impressive Caldera de Bandama, one of the largest extinct volcanic craters on Gran Canaria, at 200m deep and 1km in diameter…

6. Centro de Interpretación

6.82 MILES

Occupying a cave at the entrance of the barranco, this large and excellent museum has very informative exhibits explaining the ravine's geology, fauna and…

7. Museo de Historia de Agüimes

7.04 MILES

Covering more than just the history of the town, the well-presented exhibits here give a good insight into Canarian history, covering everything from pre…

8. Iglesia de San Sebastián

7.05 MILES

This vast church, with its dome of 12 large windows (symbolising the 12 apostles) and rounded arches, is considered one of the best examples of Canarian…