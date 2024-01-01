Plaza de Santiago

A tranquil haven in the heart of town, this lovely square is overlooked by the huge and imposing facade of the Iglesia de Santiago.

Nearby Gran Canaria attractions

1. Iglesia de Santiago

0.02 MILES

Carved from toba volcanic stone, the grand and imposing facade of this church faces onto Plaza de Santiago. At the rear of the church is the Museo Arte…

2. Casa Museo Antonio Padrón

0.05 MILES

Locals are justifiably proud of native son Antonio Padrón who, in the 1960s, was just starting to gain serious recognition in the European art world when…

4. Cenobio de Valerón

3.17 MILES

This a fascinating ancient site consisting of over 350 caves, silos and cavities of varied size, which were used to store grain in pre-Hispanic times…

6. Museo de la Rama

4.15 MILES

Next to the Iglesia de Nuestra Señora de la Concepción, this small museum honours the town’s most important annual festival, La Rama, with explanations,…

7. Huerto de las Flores

4.16 MILES

A leafy retreat on a sweltering day, this charming 19th-century garden has more than 300 tropical plants and a cafe that serves coffee produced in the…

8. Ermita Nuestra Señora de las Nieves

4.51 MILES

This beautiful, whitewashed chapel in Puerto de las Nieves sits just back from the water, a tiny and exceptionally rewarding haven of peace. The small…