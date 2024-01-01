Casa Mudéjar

Cáceres

LoginSave

Tucked into the upper half of the old town, the 14th-century Casa Mudéjar still retains its Islamic influence in its striking brickwork and 1st-floor window arches.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Plaza Mayor

    Plaza Mayor

    26.22 MILES

    Trujillo's main square is one of Spain's most spectacular plazas, surrounded by baroque and Renaissance stone buildings sporting intricately carved…

  • Torre de Bujaco in Caceres.

    Torre de Bujaco

    0.1 MILES

    As you head up the steps to the Ciudad Monumental from the Plaza Mayor, turn left to climb the 12th-century, 25m-high Torre de Bujaco, home to an…

  • Plaza de Santa Maria and statue of San Pedro de Alcantara near the Cathedral of St. Mary, Caceres, Spain.

    Plaza de Santa María

    0.09 MILES

    As the closest square to the Plaza Mayor, the Plaza de Santa María and the surrounding tangle of lanes provide most people's introduction to the Ciudad…

  • Palacio de los Golfines de Abajo

    Palacio de los Golfines de Abajo

    0.09 MILES

    The sumptuous home of Cáceres' prominent Golfín family has been beautifully restored. Built piecemeal between the 14th and 20th centuries, it's crammed…

  • Museo de Cáceres

    Museo de Cáceres

    0.09 MILES

    The excellent Museo de Cáceres, spread across 12 buildings in a 16th-century mansion built over an evocative 12th-century aljibe (cistern), is the only…

  • Castillo de Trujillo

    Castillo de Trujillo

    26.17 MILES

    Atop the town's 600m-high summit, Trujillo's castle is of 10th-century Islamic origin (note the horseshoe arch just inside the entrance) and was later…

  • Mirador Salto del Gitano

    Mirador Salto del Gitano

    29.7 MILES

    Arguably the most spectacular spot in the national park is the Mirador Salto del Gitano. From this lookout point, 5km south of Villareal along the EX208,…

  • Castillo de Monfragüe

    Castillo de Monfragüe

    29.84 MILES

    The hilltop Castillo de Monfragüe, a ruined 9th-century Islamic fort, has sweeping 360-degree views across the park, with birds swooshing by above and…

View more attractions

Nearby Cáceres attractions

2. Iglesia de San Mateo

0.04 MILES

Crowning the highest spot of the Ciudad Monumental (458m) and built on the site of the town's mosque, the Iglesia de San Mateo was traditionally the…

3. Plaza de San Mateo

0.05 MILES

From the Plaza de San Jorge, head up Calle Cuesta de la Compañía to the Plaza de San Mateo, the highest point of the Ciudad Monumental. Generally quieter…

5. Torre de las Cigüeñas

0.06 MILES

Sandwiched between the Plaza de San Mateo and the Plaza de las Veletas, at the top of the old town, this is the only Cáceres tower to retain its…

6. Casa de Los Becerra

0.06 MILES

This restored 15th-century Gothic mansion now functions as a cultural centre, with occasional exhibitions.

7. Iglesia de San Francisco Javier

0.07 MILES

This 18th-century Jesuit church, with a baroque facade that rises above the Plaza de San Jorge, has towers that you can climb for glorious old-town views …

8. Plaza de San Jorge

0.07 MILES

The compact Plaza de San Jorge lies southeast of the main Plaza de Santa María, overlooked by the 18th-century Iglesia de San Francisco Javier.