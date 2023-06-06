Shop
Welcome to one of Spain's most beautiful cities. While the suburbs of Cáceres are largely unremarkable in the manner of so many Spanish cities, the Ciudad Monumental (Monumental City) at its core is truly extraordinary. Narrow cobbled streets twist and climb among ancient stone walls lined with palaces, mansions, arches and churches, while the skyline is decorated with turrets, spires, gargoyles and enormous storks' nests. Protected by defensive walls, it has survived almost intact from its 16th-century period of splendour. At dusk or after dark, when the crowds have gone, you'll feel like you've stepped back into the Middle Ages.
As you head up the steps to the Ciudad Monumental from the Plaza Mayor, turn left to climb the 12th-century, 25m-high Torre de Bujaco, home to an…
As the closest square to the Plaza Mayor, the Plaza de Santa María and the surrounding tangle of lanes provide most people's introduction to the Ciudad…
Palacio de los Golfines de Abajo
The sumptuous home of Cáceres' prominent Golfín family has been beautifully restored. Built piecemeal between the 14th and 20th centuries, it's crammed…
The excellent Museo de Cáceres, spread across 12 buildings in a 16th-century mansion built over an evocative 12th-century aljibe (cistern), is the only…
This 15th-century Gothic cathedral creates an impressive opening scene for the Ciudad Monumental. Inside, you'll find a magnificent carved 16th-century…
Guarding the entrance to the Ciudad Monumental from the Plaza Mayor is the 18th-century Arco de la Estrella (made wide for carriage access); pass…
From the Plaza de San Jorge, head up Calle Cuesta de la Compañía to the Plaza de San Mateo, the highest point of the Ciudad Monumental. Generally quieter…
Crowning the highest spot of the Ciudad Monumental (458m) and built on the site of the town's mosque, the Iglesia de San Mateo was traditionally the…
