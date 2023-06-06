Cáceres

Caceres, Extremadura, Spain

Welcome to one of Spain's most beautiful cities. While the suburbs of Cáceres are largely unremarkable in the manner of so many Spanish cities, the Ciudad Monumental (Monumental City) at its core is truly extraordinary. Narrow cobbled streets twist and climb among ancient stone walls lined with palaces, mansions, arches and churches, while the skyline is decorated with turrets, spires, gargoyles and enormous storks' nests. Protected by defensive walls, it has survived almost intact from its 16th-century period of splendour. At dusk or after dark, when the crowds have gone, you'll feel like you've stepped back into the Middle Ages.

  • Torre de Bujaco in Caceres.

    Torre de Bujaco

    Cáceres

    As you head up the steps to the Ciudad Monumental from the Plaza Mayor, turn left to climb the 12th-century, 25m-high Torre de Bujaco, home to an…

  • Plaza de Santa Maria and statue of San Pedro de Alcantara near the Cathedral of St. Mary, Caceres, Spain.

    Plaza de Santa María

    Cáceres

    As the closest square to the Plaza Mayor, the Plaza de Santa María and the surrounding tangle of lanes provide most people's introduction to the Ciudad…

  • Palacio de los Golfines de Abajo

    Palacio de los Golfines de Abajo

    Cáceres

    The sumptuous home of Cáceres' prominent Golfín family has been beautifully restored. Built piecemeal between the 14th and 20th centuries, it's crammed…

  • Museo de Cáceres

    Museo de Cáceres

    Cáceres

    The excellent Museo de Cáceres, spread across 12 buildings in a 16th-century mansion built over an evocative 12th-century aljibe (cistern), is the only…

  • Concatedral de Santa María

    Concatedral de Santa María

    Cáceres

    This 15th-century Gothic cathedral creates an impressive opening scene for the Ciudad Monumental. Inside, you'll find a magnificent carved 16th-century…

  • Arco de la Estrella

    Arco de la Estrella

    Cáceres

    Guarding the entrance to the Ciudad Monumental from the Plaza Mayor is the 18th-century Arco de la Estrella (made wide for carriage access); pass…

  • Plaza de San Mateo

    Plaza de San Mateo

    Cáceres

    From the Plaza de San Jorge, head up Calle Cuesta de la Compañía to the Plaza de San Mateo, the highest point of the Ciudad Monumental. Generally quieter…

  • Iglesia de San Mateo

    Iglesia de San Mateo

    Cáceres

    Crowning the highest spot of the Ciudad Monumental (458m) and built on the site of the town's mosque, the Iglesia de San Mateo was traditionally the…

