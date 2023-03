As you head up the steps to the Ciudad Monumental from the Plaza Mayor, turn left to climb the 12th-century, 25m-high Torre de Bujaco, home to an interpretative display on Cáceres' history. On the rooftop there's a fabulous stork's-eye view over Plaza Mayor. From here, you can also walk across the top of the 18th-century Arco de la Estrella.