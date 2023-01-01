Castillo de Trujillo

Atop the town's 600m-high summit, Trujillo's castle is of 10th-century Islamic origin (note the horseshoe arch just inside the entrance) and was later strengthened by the Christians. Patrol the battlements for magnificent views (sunsets are exquisite), visit the derelict aljibe (cistern) and climb to the hermitage of Our Lady of the Victory, Trujillo's patron. A 50-céntimo coin makes her spin around in her alcove; you can also spot her above the entrance gate as you approach.