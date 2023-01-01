Alongside the grand Puerta de Santiago, just inside the walled town, stands the Iglesia de Santiago, Trujillo's oldest church, founded in the 13th century by the Knights of Santiago (look for their scallop-shell emblem). The nave contains a recently restored 18th-century Virgen Dolorosa carving as well as the locally revered (and utterly compelling) 14th-century Gothic Cristo de las Aguas sculpture. Check out the re-created sacristan's room, the small bell tower with idyllic views and the permanent nativity scene in the choir.