Palacio de Juan Pizarro de Orellana

Extremadura

A grand, arched Renaissance entrance leads to a cloistered patio flanked by the coats of arms of the Orellanas and the Pizarros inside this splendid Renaissance palace, built from a preexisting medieval structure by Juan Pizarro de Orellana (cousin of Francisco Pizarro). Apparently, Cervantes was once a guest here.

