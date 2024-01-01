A grand, arched Renaissance entrance leads to a cloistered patio flanked by the coats of arms of the Orellanas and the Pizarros inside this splendid Renaissance palace, built from a preexisting medieval structure by Juan Pizarro de Orellana (cousin of Francisco Pizarro). Apparently, Cervantes was once a guest here.
Palacio de Juan Pizarro de Orellana
Extremadura
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
