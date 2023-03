This museum inhabits the 17th-century Iglesia de la Preciosa Sangre de Cristo with a high-tech display on Spain's conquest of the Americas and the larger-than-life Trujillo heroes who very often led the way. Displays include the role of religion, a timeline of conquest and Trujillos around the world. Surprisingly, the Americas' indigenous population is barely mentioned, save for a wooden bust of Atahualpa – it's as if they didn't exist.

Information is in Spanish only.