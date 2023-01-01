The excellent Museo de Cáceres, spread across 12 buildings in a 16th-century mansion built over an evocative 12th-century aljibe (cistern), is the only surviving element of Cáceres’ Moorish castle. The impressive archaeological section includes an elegant stone boar dated to the 4th to 2nd centuries BCE, while the equally appealing fine-arts display (behind the main museum; open only in the mornings) showcases works by such greats as Picasso, Miró, Tàpies and El Greco. It's one of Spain's most underrated collections.