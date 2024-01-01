Crowning the highest spot of the Ciudad Monumental (458m) and built on the site of the town's mosque, the Iglesia de San Mateo was traditionally the church of the land-owning nobility. If you’re lucky enough to find it open, the soaring wooden altarpiece is an impressive sight at the end of the single nave with its high Gothic vaulting.
